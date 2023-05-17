LawCall
Tuscaloosa County school leaders call for additional bus drivers

By Bryan Henry
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s an issue that affects most school systems in our state - there aren’t enough bus drivers.

Right now, Tuscaloosa County school leaders are sounding the call for more school bus drivers. The county school district has 15 drivers but needs 15 more.

County school leaders say the call for additional drivers is nothing new.

Craig Henson is the coordinator for transportation. He says this isn’t just a Tuscaloosa County issue but one that can be found nationwide.

Henson admitted straight up this job is not for everyone. It is a huge responsibility. You’re in charge of a 29,000 pound machine and hundreds of lives everyday, but it can be rewarding if you have heart for children, a golden opportunity to make a positive impact.

“There is no doubt driving a school bus is a difficult task. However, I will say we train our drivers well, and that’s part of the training to try to put them in situations and create scenarios. This is a job that requires a servant’s heart and someone who feels gifted and passionate about human service,” said Henson.

Henson says the training begins June 13 and it’s about a 5 week course. The pay is $15,000 a year. If you’re interested, you’ll find the information in the web version of this story on our website.

