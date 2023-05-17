Training program teaches youth sports coaches and parents how to keep athletes safe

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Youth sports coaches and parents met in Fultondale Tuesday night to learn about how to keep kid athletes safe.

The Alabama Recreation & Parks Association teamed up with CoachSafely to host what they’re calling Community Huddles. This was the first of several community huddles scheduled to happen across the state.

Organizers said the training was mandated by Alabama law.

The Community Huddles take the groundbreaking CoachSafely training course directly to youth sports coaches and parents where they live. The training teaches coaches how to recognize injuries and conditions in youth that can be from overuse and mean life threatening injuries like cardiac arrest, heat stroke, and concussion.

CoachSafely is based in Birmingham.

The non-profit said youth sports injuries are at the epidemic level and the state is doing something about it.

“First of its kind in the United States. We’re the first to pass a mandate in the state of Alabama that requires this. We’re getting the word out that more and more people that coach 14 and under youth- which are usually parents- need this training,” CEO of CoachSafely Foundation, Drew Ferguson, said.

The organization said it’s all about playing safely.

