LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Thompson High School TV class wins national PSA contest

By Aajene Robinson
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - Some Thompson High School students are using their film talents to help fellow students who might be in crisis.

The students created a PSA on mental health and suicide prevention.

Those students were recognized Monday for winning the 2023 KinderVision Teen PSA national contest.

The message is so simple, but also much bigger: don’t stay silent.

Thompson High School has a television production class and last year, THS TV took over the Teen PSA program.

This PSA was so impactful because students can relate to other students.

Three sophomores and one senior, who were all personally affected by suicide, created the “Don’t Stay Silent” PSA.

Each of them knew they wanted to do something on suicide prevention.

Their teacher, Christina Rimes, told them sometimes you don’t have to say a word and your message will come across exactly the way it needs to, and their PSA does just that.

“When they did it on suicide and mental health, it really just hit home for everybody because a lot of students can relate to that,” Rimes said.

THS sophomore Issy Stowe said, “Everyone had our backs through it, and everyone agreed with this amazing message. It was so inspiring to know that our school was behind us.”

You can view the winning PSA here: https://teenpsa.org/

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fatal fire happened Monday morning on Cedar Crest Drive.
7-year-old boy dies in early morning house fire, siblings hospitalized
Casey Skinner was last seen Monday afternoon at the Birmingham Airport.
Missing woman dropped off for flight in Birmingham; never boarded plane
Man says he lost thousands after buying stolen food truck
Man who turned in stolen West Homewood food trailer says he’s a victim too
Montevallo High School. Source: Melanie Posey/WBRC
Montevallo PD: 39 people charged in connection to vandalism at Montevallo High School
Jeremy Higgins
Man charged with attempted murder after shooting in Cullman Co. Monday

Latest News

Tuscaloosa County Schools need more bus drivers
Tuscaloosa County school leaders call for additional bus drivers
Warning about flat hammerhead worms
Flat hammerhead worms: What to know about the invasive species
Source: WBRC video
Series of viewer videos show strong rain storms soaking Vestavia Hills
Possible change to ignition interlock law in Alabama
Life saving DUI technology could soon no longer be mandatory in Alabama