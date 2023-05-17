Thompson High School TV class wins national PSA contest

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - Some Thompson High School students are using their film talents to help fellow students who might be in crisis.

The students created a PSA on mental health and suicide prevention.

Those students were recognized Monday for winning the 2023 KinderVision Teen PSA national contest.

The message is so simple, but also much bigger: don’t stay silent.

Thompson High School has a television production class and last year, THS TV took over the Teen PSA program.

This PSA was so impactful because students can relate to other students.

Three sophomores and one senior, who were all personally affected by suicide, created the “Don’t Stay Silent” PSA.

Each of them knew they wanted to do something on suicide prevention.

Their teacher, Christina Rimes, told them sometimes you don’t have to say a word and your message will come across exactly the way it needs to, and their PSA does just that.

“When they did it on suicide and mental health, it really just hit home for everybody because a lot of students can relate to that,” Rimes said.

THS sophomore Issy Stowe said, “Everyone had our backs through it, and everyone agreed with this amazing message. It was so inspiring to know that our school was behind us.”

You can view the winning PSA here: https://teenpsa.org/

