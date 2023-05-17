LawCall
‘They left a void in our family’: Family of Greensboro homicide victim looking for answers

By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENSBORO, Ala. (WBRC) - The family of a Greensboro man who was found shot and killed in his home Monday morning said he had only been living there a few months.

Terrell Powell, 33, died after several bullets were fired into his home on Parakeet Drive.

Family members last saw him during a gathering Mother’s Day Weekend. Powell’s sister said the family feels an emptiness following his death.

“Me and my family, we’re going through our most difficult time right now. To be honest, whoever did this to him, they left a void in our family. Terrell was the life of the party. And I really just don’t know what to say. I’m so heartbroken, my mom is heartbroken. My brothers, my sister, my kids are heartbroken, said Tacarra Burns.

Greensboro Police believe the shooting may have been a case of mistaken identity because someone with a similar name to Terrell Powell also lives in the mobile home park.

No arrests have been made.

