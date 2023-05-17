LawCall
Talladega Police looking for answers in fatal hit and run

The victim, 34-year-old Andrew Lee Dobson, of Munford was found lying partially in the road at...
The victim, 34-year-old Andrew Lee Dobson, of Munford was found lying partially in the road at the intersection of AL Highway 275/Allen Street.(Talladega Police)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Talladega Police are looking for information in a fatal hit and run that happened May 14.

The victim, 34-year-old Andrew Lee Dobson, of Munford was found lying partially in the road at the intersection of AL Highway 275/Allen Street.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of the suspect.

If you have any information regarding this investigation, please immediately call law enforcement or CrimeStoppers using their 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download their P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password in order to dialog with investigators in case there is a follow-up question. Your tip may lead to a cash reward.

If you need to remain anonymous call CrimeStoppers.

