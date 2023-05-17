Sheriff’s Office: Man in critical condition after road rage shooting in NE Jefferson County

JEFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A man is at an area hospital in critical condition after the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says he was shot during a road rage incident in northeast Jefferson County Tuesday afternoon.

The incident reportedly happened around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 7400 block of Narrows Road.

According to witnesses, the victim and a passenger were traveling on Narrows Road when they noticed a vehicle following them very closely.

That’s when the victim pulled his vehicle over and the other vehicle also stopped. We’re told the victim approached the driver of the other vehicle and the two argued before the driver of the second vehicle shot the victim.

The victim’s wife was in their vehicle and we’re told she drove him to the Palmerdale Fire Department on Bradford Trafford Road. That’s when he was taken to an area hospital for treatment. We’re told the victim is in critical condition.

Detectives are looking for a person of interest in the case. We’re told Javier Bryese Burny is wanted for questioning regarding the events that happened during the incident. If you have any information on Burny, you’re asked to call 205-325-1450 and select option 2.

Javier Bryese Burny is wanted for questioning regarding the events that happened during the incident. (Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)

The victim has not been identified to by authorities.

