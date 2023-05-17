LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Sheriff’s Office: Man in critical condition after road rage shooting in NE Jefferson County

Person of interest identified by authorities
Sheriff’s Office: Man in critical condition after road rage shooting in NE Jefferson County
Sheriff’s Office: Man in critical condition after road rage shooting in NE Jefferson County(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A man is at an area hospital in critical condition after the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says he was shot during a road rage incident in northeast Jefferson County Tuesday afternoon.

The incident reportedly happened around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 7400 block of Narrows Road.

According to witnesses, the victim and a passenger were traveling on Narrows Road when they noticed a vehicle following them very closely.

That’s when the victim pulled his vehicle over and the other vehicle also stopped. We’re told the victim approached the driver of the other vehicle and the two argued before the driver of the second vehicle shot the victim.

The victim’s wife was in their vehicle and we’re told she drove him to the Palmerdale Fire Department on Bradford Trafford Road. That’s when he was taken to an area hospital for treatment. We’re told the victim is in critical condition.

Detectives are looking for a person of interest in the case. We’re told Javier Bryese Burny is wanted for questioning regarding the events that happened during the incident. If you have any information on Burny, you’re asked to call 205-325-1450 and select option 2.

Javier Bryese Burny is wanted for questioning regarding the events that happened during the...
Javier Bryese Burny is wanted for questioning regarding the events that happened during the incident.(Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)

The victim has not been identified to by authorities.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fatal fire happened Monday morning on Cedar Crest Drive.
7-year-old boy dies in early morning house fire, siblings hospitalized
Casey Skinner was last seen Monday afternoon at the Birmingham Airport.
Missing woman dropped off for flight in Birmingham; never boarded plane
Man says he lost thousands after buying stolen food truck
Man who turned in stolen West Homewood food trailer says he’s a victim too
Montevallo High School. Source: Melanie Posey/WBRC
Montevallo PD: 39 people charged in connection to vandalism at Montevallo High School
Jeremy Higgins
Man charged with attempted murder after shooting in Cullman Co. Monday

Latest News

Multiple people injured in Talladega Co. accident involving ambulance
Warning about flat hammerhead worms
Warning about flat hammerhead worm
Possible change to ignition interlock law in Alabama
Possible change to ignition interlock law in Alabama
Pictures from court records on investigation into Joshua Matthew Black
Leeds man sentenced on charges related to Jan. 6 US Capitol breach