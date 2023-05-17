Series of viewer videos show strong rain storms soaking Vestavia Hills

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - As our First Alert Weather Team told you for much of the week, all that rain on our radar could lead to some flooding issues. We saw a few examples both Monday and Tuesday.

Communities like Mountain Brook, Hoover and Vestavia Hills all felt the impact.

Lyndsy Alesce says the creek and storm drain near her home on Sunnywood Circle overflowed Monday due to the heavy rainfall.

Alesce says the flooding issue and challenges aren’t new to the city, and some areas flood frequently. She hopes the city will continue to work on the problem areas and that includes the drainage ditch near her home.

“I don’t know what the solution is, but it is scary. I mean I definitely wouldn’t want my child to fall in there. Even myself, I mean you would drown. It crested, I mean it came over yesterday and it came in to my basement. It has done that a couple of times before,” said Alesce.

I reached out to Vestavia Hills city leaders to learn more about the issue and get feedback on where residents can go to report issues or damage.

“There have been multiple rain events in recent years that have exceeded the capacity that can be managed by stormwater infrastructure, and this has affected not only Vestavia Hills, but surrounding communities as well. The City of Vestavia Hills is fully committed to adhering to stormwater best management practices. While we have not yet reached perfection in this effort, we are dedicated to constant improvement,” said Vestavia Hills representative Cinnamon McCulley.

She says the best place to go to report an issue is the city’s action center. You can even track their progress on certain asks by using the online portal. To find that tool, you can click here.

