Reward offered in Talladega homicide

Talladega Police say Johnathan Vann Boyd was found shot to death in a home on Howell Cove Road around 11:40 a.m.(Talladega Police)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - A reward is being offered for information about a homicide on May 6 in Talladega.

Talladega Police say Johnathan Vann Boyd was found shot to death in a home on Howell Cove Road around 11:40 a.m.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of the suspect.

If you have any information regarding this crime, please immediately call law enforcement or CrimeStoppers using our 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP.

