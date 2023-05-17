Reward offered in Talladega homicide

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - A reward is being offered for information about a homicide on May 6 in Talladega.

Talladega Police say Johnathan Vann Boyd was found shot to death in a home on Howell Cove Road around 11:40 a.m.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of the suspect.

If you have any information regarding this crime, please immediately call law enforcement or CrimeStoppers using our 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP.

