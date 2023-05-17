Pell City spending thousands on ‘life-saving’ improvements to Mays Bend Road

PELL CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - Pell City leaders, along with the Alabama Department of Transportation, are spending over $100,000 on improvements along Mays Bend Road.

City Manager Brian Muenger says for years, they’ve dealt with several accidents on the roadway where drivers have hit another vehicle or a pole, causing neighbors to lose power for several hours.

They believe these upgrades could be life-saving.

There are more the 750 homes off this road, and about 4,400 people travel on it daily. ALDOT predicts in 10 years, that number could increase by almost a thousand, which is why the city says these improvements must happen now. Their goal is to improve safety and better the quality of life for residents.

“Wider shoulders on the roads,” says Muenger. “So basically adding to the roadbed on both the interior and exterior of the curve. Then that’ll allow us to widen the road and to have an unpaved shoulder. Right now, there’s almost no shoulder to the road in some areas. Then, in addition to that, we will be adding center line rumble strips, edge line rumble strips, and new striping.”

Construction will begin this summer and they expect it to take about 30 days to complete.

