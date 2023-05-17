Multiple people injured in Talladega Co. accident involving ambulance

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials in Talladega County confirm a motor vehicle accident involving an ambulance on Tuesday.

We’re told multiple people were injured in the incident.

Officials say the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is working the accident. They have not yet provided any additional details, but we’ll update this story when we know more.

The following statement was released by Regional Paramedical Services:

“Regional Paramedical Services was involved in a motor vehicle collision this afternoon in Talladega County near the city of Sylacauga. We are currently in the process of gathering information and working with the investigators surrounding the accident. Our immediate thoughts and prayers are with the all the individuals and families involved.”

