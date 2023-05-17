Is now a good time to buy a house? Vestavia Hills realtor weighs in

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - A new poll published Tuesday by Gallup says a record-low number of Americans think it’s not a good time to buy a house.

But Candis Austin, with Keller Williams Vestavia, begs to differ. She says it is an excellent time to buy a home, but there is not a lot of inventory.

Austin says they need more listings to give buyers options as they look to purchase a home. She says if you’re planning to sell this summer, it would help if you started preparing now.

“In order to sell your home by July, I would say go ahead and reach out to your professional to come in and critique the home to tell you what you need to put into it,” says Austin. “We don’t want you to be wasteful. We know bedrooms and bathrooms are big ticket items.

If you’d like to buy a house this year, Austin says you should get your finances in order.

“Talk to your local loan officer to see where you are. What your buying power is. Then start watching the market now,” adds Austin. “Seeing what kind of inventory is out there. Kind of figure out what you want so when it’s time for you to make that leap, it’ll be easy for you to find what you’re looking for.”

Right now, the average interest rate is more than 6%. Austin says they’re predicting they will remain the same.

“Now, we don’t know what the summer may lead to. But the interest rates that we have now, we believe they are here to stay,” says Austin. “And so we encourage people to date the rate and buy the house.”

Austin says if the real estate market does well, so will the economy. She says agents and investors use plumbers, electricians, contractors, and more which helps everyone.

