LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Injured dog carried from mountaintop after ‘refusing to move,’ rescuers say

A dog was rescued from the highest mountain in England.
A dog was rescued from the highest mountain in England.(Keswick Mountain Rescue Team / AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – An injured dog had to be rescued Saturday after “refusing to move” from the top of Scafell Peak, the highest mountain in England.

Rescuers said the dog and its owners ascended Scafell Peak in Cumbria on Saturday. They were later unable to get back down because the “injured and exhausted” dog was “refusing to move.”

A dog was rescued from the highest mountain in England.
A dog was rescued from the highest mountain in England.(Keswick Mountain Rescue Team / AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX)

The Keswick Mountain Rescue Team responded to the dog and its owners, and 13 rescuers set off from Seathwaite Farm and climbed toward the Esk Hause mountain pass.

The rescuers eventually made it to the top of the mountain and made the dog comfortable for descent.

A dog was rescued from the highest mountain in England.
A dog was rescued from the highest mountain in England.(Keswick Mountain Rescue Team / AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX)

“Despite being quite a large dog at 33kg [73 lbs.], it was a joy to carry such a relatively lightweight casualty,” the rescue team said in a statement. “The casualty remained cool, calm and positively regal throughout!”

The dog was carried back to Seathwaite Farm, and rescuers gave the dog and its owners a ride to their headquarters.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

The fatal fire happened Monday morning on Cedar Crest Drive.
7-year-old boy dies in early morning house fire, siblings hospitalized
Casey Skinner was last seen Monday afternoon at the Birmingham Airport.
Missing woman dropped off for flight in Birmingham; never boarded plane
Man says he lost thousands after buying stolen food truck
Man who turned in stolen West Homewood food trailer says he’s a victim too
Montevallo High School. Source: Melanie Posey/WBRC
Montevallo PD: 39 people charged in connection to vandalism at Montevallo High School
Jeremy Higgins
Man charged with attempted murder after shooting in Cullman Co. Monday

Latest News

Missouri officials terminated the Republican attorney general’s emergency rule that would have...
Missouri terminates emergency rule to limit trans care for minors, some adults
Abortion-rights supporters rally outside the North Carolina Legislative Building in Raleigh,...
North Carolina GOP overrides veto of 12-week abortion limit, allowing it to become law
Boulogne-Levallois' Victor Wembanyama drives to the basket during the Elite basketball match...
San Antonio Spurs win NBA draft lottery, chance to select Victor Wembanyama
Taylor Herron has reportedly received almost $3 million in scholarship offers from 38 colleges...
High school student receives nearly $3 million in college scholarship offers
Warning about flat hammerhead worms
Warning about flat hammerhead worm