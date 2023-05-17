Food insecurity doesn’t end for students when the school year is over

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - School may be out, but children still need to be fed. That’s where the Tuscaloosa City School District’s summer feeding program comes into play.

The summer feeding program starts May 31 and based on history, around 3,000 students will take advantage of free breakfasts and lunches in all participating city schools.

This federally-backed program is for children who need assistance. In fact, according to one federal study, food insecurity affects more than 12% of students 18 years old and under.

Tuscaloosa City School District leaders say what that study also shows is that the only time some students get a decent meal is at school. So starting May 31, students 18 and under can get free meals at most city school locations, according to Van Nichols.

“They need meals in the summer, also especially when we are summer learning. We’re putting a big emphasis on, we’re gonna have a lot of students in session so we’re just piggy-backing off that, nutrition and food while they’re there summer learning. But it is basically every school except four and those schools are the ones in Northport. They’re Northridge High, Middle, Rockford and Vernon. Those are not going to be open sites,” said Van Nichols, Director of Child Nutrition for Tuscaloosa City Schools.

Nichols says the program will continue through July at select school sites. Feeding times are from 7:30 a.m. to 8:15 a.m. for breakfast and lunch is served from 10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

