First Alert Weather Extra: A Great Gulf Coast summer

Great Gulf Coast Summer (WBRC FOX6 News)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Scott Bannon is Director of the Saltwater Fishing Marine Resources Division for the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. A big part of his job is helping insure a healthy environment for the marine life in The Gulf of Mexico.

Scott says the efforts of his department and their partners in building the largest artificial reef system in the United States has played a large part in helping with the marine population along the Alabama Beaches. The reefs, salvaged in part from the old Gulf States Park Lodge, destroyed during Hurricane Ivan, make an ideal breeding ground for game fish including the always popular Red Snapper.

Fred Hunter talked with Scott about the efforts his department and other partners have had on improving the conditions in the offshore waters of Mobile and Baldwin counties and how the weather affects everything, including fishing season.

