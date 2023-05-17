LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

First Alert Weather Extra: A Great Gulf Coast summer

First Alert Weather Extra: A Great Gulf Coast Summer
By Fred Hunter
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Great Gulf Coast Summer
Great Gulf Coast Summer(WBRC FOX6 News)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Scott Bannon is Director of the Saltwater Fishing Marine Resources Division for the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. A big part of his job is helping insure a healthy environment for the marine life in The Gulf of Mexico.

Great Gulf Coast Summer
Great Gulf Coast Summer(WBRC FOX6 News)

Scott says the efforts of his department and their partners in building the largest artificial reef system in the United States has played a large part in helping with the marine population along the Alabama Beaches. The reefs, salvaged in part from the old Gulf States Park Lodge, destroyed during Hurricane Ivan, make an ideal breeding ground for game fish including the always popular Red Snapper.

Great Gulf Coast Summer
Great Gulf Coast Summer(WBRC FOX6 News)

Fred Hunter talked with Scott about the efforts his department and other partners have had on improving the conditions in the offshore waters of Mobile and Baldwin counties and how the weather affects everything, including fishing season.

Great Gulf Coast Summer
Great Gulf Coast Summer(WBRC FOX6 News)

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey Skinner was last seen Monday afternoon at the Birmingham Airport.
Missing woman dropped off for flight in Birmingham; never boarded plane
Sheriff’s Office: Man in critical condition after road rage shooting in NE Jefferson County
Sheriff’s Office: Man in critical condition after road rage shooting in NE Jefferson County
Man says he lost thousands after buying stolen food truck
Man who turned in stolen West Homewood food trailer says he’s a victim too
1 dead, multiple people injured in Talladega Co. accident involving ambulance
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says

Latest News

First Alert Weather Extra: A Great Gulf Coast Summer
First Alert Weather Extra: A Great Gulf Coast Summer
First Alert Weather Extra - 5-16-23
First Alert Weather Extra - 5-16-23
First Alert Weather Extra - 5-15-23
First Alert Weather Extra - 5-15-23
First Alert Weather Extra - 5-12-23
First Alert Weather Extra - 5-12-23