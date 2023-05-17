First Alert Weather: Cooler temperatures and scattered storms Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Wednesday!

Yesterday was a wet day across Central Alabama with several storms producing heavy rainfall, strong winds, and some hail. The same system that produced the unsettled weather yesterday is forecast to stall across Alabama today giving us another round of showers and storms. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us cloudy with spotty showers moving off to the east.

We’ll hold on to a 20 to 30 percent chance for spotty showers and an isolated thunderstorm this morning, but we will likely see rain chances increase this afternoon to 60 percent.

The Next 24 - Wed. 3 p.m. (WBRC)

Temperatures are starting out mostly in the mid to upper 60s. Patchy fog is possible in a few spots before 9 a.m. We are forecasting a cloudy sky today with scattered showers and storms. With the combination of northerly winds at 5-10 mph and plenty of cloud cover, temperatures are trending cooler this afternoon. I think we’ll stay in the 70s today with highs near 78°F.

A strong or severe storm isn’t as likely today, but we can’t rule out a strong storm for areas south of I-20. The main threat will be strong winds and large hail. I think the biggest threat for Central Alabama is the chance for pockets of heavy rainfall and isolated flash flooding.

Severe Threat Today (WBRC)

Just remember to never drive through flooded areas. Turn around, don’t drown. Our greatest chance to see rain today will likely remain along and south of I-20/59. By this evening, most of the rain will end up south of I-20. Temperatures by 7 p.m. will likely cool into the lower 70s with a cloudy sky.

Scattered Showers and Storms Expected Thursday: The big change in the forecast is the increasing chance to see scattered showers and storms tomorrow. With more clouds and higher rain chances, temperatures will also trend cooler with morning temperatures in the low to mid 60s and highs in the upper 70s. We will likely see off and on showers and storms tomorrow with easterly winds at 5-10 mph. Severe weather appears unlikely tomorrow, but we can’t rule out a strong storm capable of producing gusty winds. I think the biggest threat will be heavy rain and the potential for flash flooding. The flood threat appears low, but it is not zero in this particular pattern.

Isolated Showers Friday: I think we will dry out a little Friday as we wait on another cold front to move into our area this weekend. We are forecasting a partly to mostly cloudy Friday with morning temperatures in the low to mid 60s. We will hold on to a 20 to 30 percent chance for an isolated shower Friday afternoon with highs in the upper 70s. If you have any evening plans Friday, we will likely remain mostly dry with temperatures cooling into the lower 70s.

First Alert High Temperatures (WBRC)

Next Big Thing: We are tracking a cold front that will likely push through Central Alabama Saturday. Rain chances are forecast to increase Saturday morning with scattered showers and storms likely Saturday afternoon. Rain chances have increased to 50 to 60 percent. We will likely remain mostly cloudy to overcast with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Rain is forecast to move out of our area late Saturday evening giving us a dry Saturday night with temperatures cooling off into the upper 50s.

Dry and Quiet Sunday: Sunday looks like our best day to enjoy some time outside and perhaps do some yardwork. We’ll likely see dry air move into Central Alabama. Sunday morning will likely end up cool and refreshing with temperatures in the upper 50s. We are forecasting a partly cloudy to partly sunny sky Sunday afternoon with highs approaching 80°F. Humidity values will end up lower so it will feel very nice outside.

Next Week: Long-range weather models are showing a mostly quiet weather pattern for Central Alabama next week. I think we’ll end up partly cloudy each day with only a 10-20% chance for an isolated shower or storm. Morning temperatures will be close to average with most of us in the lower 60s. High temperatures will likely climb into the lower 80s for the first half of the week. We could trend a little warmer with highs in the mid 80s by the end of next week. Rain chances could increase as we approach Memorial Day Weekend, but confidence for wet weather remains very low this far out in time.

Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App on Apple and Android devices for the latest weather information.

Have a safe and wonderful Wednesday-

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.