Charged Prichard water board manager now working for another utility, court records suggest

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The former operations manager of the Prichard water board asked a judge Wednesday for permission to travel out of state to attend wastewater certification classes needed for her current job.

Nia Malika Bradley, who faces criminal charges related to alleged misuse of a Prichard Water Works & Sewer Board credit card, needs permission from a judge because her bond restrictions require that she remain in Mobile County.

Wednesday’s court filing makes reference to a job in south Mississippi, which requires her to take a test to maintain her certificated. It lists the time and place as May 26 in Senatobia, Mississippi, which lines up with a course administered at Northwest Mississippi Community College run by the Mississippi Rural Water Association.

A representative of the organization told FOX10 News that Bradley has not registered, and the court filing by her attorney does not specify which utility she works for it. That lawyer, Jason Darley, declined to reveal that. But he said it is “not new news” and that his client has worked in that position for some time.

“She’s employed, and she has to keep a certification to keep her job,” he said. “So it’s simply, you know, a motion to permit her travel. She’s already on electronic monitoring. … But to get permission to leave more than a few hours from the jurisdiction, (she is) simply asking to allow her to go take a test and she’s needed already for a job that she’s employed.”

The Mobile County District Attorney’s Office filed a swift objection, arguing that Bradley “chose to flout the law” by intentionally withholding her employment status at a May 4 status haring.

Mobile County District Attorney Keith Blackwood told FOX10 News that he did not realize Bradley was working at a public utility until he saw the request filed by her lawyer. He said Bradley is violating bond simply by driving to work if it involves crossing state lines.

“One of the conditions of her bond is that she not leave the state,” he said. “And if she is seeking to work out of state at another facility similar to the Prichard water board, then we would certainly be opposed to that so that, you know, she doesn’t have access to the same kind of entities and victims that she could potentially victimize that she was accused of doing here.”

Law enforcement authorities charged Bradley with aggravated theft by deception shortly after investigators raided the Prichard utility’s headquarters and her home on Charmingdale Drive last year.

A grand jury later indicted the Bradley and two other former employees with aggravated theft by deception, alleging that they made hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of personal purchases on utility-issued credit cards. Those expenditures include trips, hotel rooms, television sets and high-end luxury goods from retailers like Gucci and Luis Vuitton.

Bradley and the others have denied the charges.

Darley noted his client is on electronic monitoring and never has had an issue going to work out of state.

“She’s on bail. She’s presumed innocent, and she’s just trying to go take a test that allows her to remain employed,” he said. “She still has to live and eat and support herself.”

Bradley, 48, is scheduled for a court hearing in August. But it is unclear whether the case will be tried in state court. Federal law enforcement authorities have been investigating since the beginning, and if a federal grand jury were to hand up an indictment, federal prosecutors would get first crack at the case.

“We’re working in partnership with our federal partners,” Blackwood said. “And so there are a lot of moving parts to this. I can’t give you an exact timeframe for when that might go to trial. But we are in constant communication with our federal partners about both prosecutions.”

