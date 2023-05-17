LawCall
Birmingham VA supports homeless veterans through 13th Annual VA2K Walk and Roll

By Gillian Brooks
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham VA Health Care System hosted the 13th Annual VA2K Walk and Roll Wednesday morning. The annual event is held in 200 cities across the U.S. each spring.

The event serves two purposes. One - helping homeless veterans get the support they need. And two - promoting health and wellness.

The morning started with nearly 200 people going on a short walk through the streets of downtown. Participants are asked to bring donations that would benefit our homeless veterans such as bus passes, personal items and backpacks.

“Everything that we get goes to the homeless veterans. We do bus passes, personal care items, household supplies,” said HUD-VASH Coordinator Lillie McLemore-Robinson.

The VA hands out goodie bags throughout the event. While it is only once a year, the work to help our veterans happens all year long.

“What we wanna do is ensure that no veteran is homeless, no veteran is on the street. Opportunities like this give us the chance to look out for veterans to be sure that they get the things that they need,” said Ahmad Brewer, the homeless program coordinator.

McLemore-Robinson and Brewer said one thing the city needs to help these homeless vets are landlords. If you are a landlord interested in working with the VA, you can reach them here.

