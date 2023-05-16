Two Men and a Truck partner with Bundles of Hope to help moms in need

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Mother’s Day may be behind us, but Two Men and a Truck are making sure all moms are taken care of all year long.

Movers for Moms is a national infinitive that collects items for mothers in need. That includes woman who are homeless, are domestic violence survivors or struggling finically.

Kelly Atchison said here in Alabama, the number one need is diapers. One in three woman in the state cannot afford to purchase diapers. That’s why they have teamed up with Bundles of Hope for the second year in a row to collect diapers.

“We serve families every day with their moving needs. We always want to give back and help where we can. We just thought it was a great opportunity to give back to moms that might be struggling and to help them during this time,” said Atchison.

