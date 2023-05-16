LawCall
Trussville City Schools: 'No immediate threat' after police investigate middle school threat

Additional police presence at Trussville city schools this week
Hewitt-Trussville Middle School (HTMS)
Hewitt-Trussville Middle School (HTMS)(Hewitt Trussville Middle School)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - The superintendent of Trussville City Schools says there will be an additional police presence at all schools for the rest of this week after Hewitt-Trussville Middle School received a threat Monday evening.

According to Dr. Patrick Martin, after the threat was received, the system immediately reached out to the Trussville Police Department to investigate the threat.

After their investigation, police determined there is no immediate threat to the middle school and students are safe to return to school on Tuesday, May 16.

As an added measure, Dr. Martin says there will be an additional police presence at all schools each day this week.

This investigation comes after parents were concerned about previous threats that were investigated at the beginning of the current academic year. After that investigation, former Superintendent Dr. Pattie Neill was placed on administrative leave before she eventually resigned.

Earlier this evening, Hewitt-Trussville Middle School received a threat. The school system immediately contacted the...

Posted by Trussville City Schools on Monday, May 15, 2023

