Push for City of Birmingham to rename 5th Ave. North downtown for business icon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Urban Impact, which seeks to support black entrepreneurs, is urging people to sign a petition at change.org to rename all of 5th Avenue North downtown for business icon A.G Gaston. That corridor was the base of Gaston’s empire, starting with his funeral home, the recently renovated Gaston Motel and the Gaston office building at the corner of 5th Avenue North and 16th Street.

Ribbon-cutting ceremony for A.G Gaston Motel restoration

(Source: The A.G. Gaston Motel in Birmingham: A Civil Rights Landmark)

“The Citizens Drugs was in there” says Gaston’s granddaughter and Urban Impact board member Rochelle Gaston-Malone. Booker T. Washington insurance company was in there, the Booker T. Washington Business College was there, WENN radio was in that building.”

She said her family’s request to rename the street was initially denied, with the city adding an honorary sign with Dr. Gaston’s name above the remaining street sign.

But with the growth and redevelopment of the Civil Rights District, recognizing Dr. Gaston on the street where he started his empire makes sense. “It will create opportunities for teaching moments for our youth to connect it with the Civil Rights Institute and the exhibit that’s there in the Civil Rights Institute and for young people to be able to actually be able to visit an area that’s named after an icon,’ explained Gaston-Malone.

His granddaughter doesn’t have a target number of signatures, but she hopes that with enough support, she could have a decision from the city on renaming the street by July 4th, which is her grandfather’s birthday.

You can find the petition here.

