Priscilla Presley reaches settlement in dispute over her late daughter's estate, reports say

FILE - Priscilla Presley arrives at the Celine Fall/Winter 2023 Fashion Show, Dec. 8, 2022, at The Wiltern in Los Angeles. On Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, Priscilla Presley filed legal documents disputing who oversees the estate of her late daughter Lisa Marie Presley. Lisa Marie Presley, singer and only child of Elvis Presley, died at a hospital at age 54 on Jan. 12.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 16, 2023
(Gray News) - Priscilla Presley has agreed to a settlement in a dispute over her late daughter Lisa Marie Presley’s estate, according to multiple media reports.

Priscilla Presley’s attorney told a judge in Los Angeles on Tuesday that the parties have come to an agreement. Details were not disclosed.

Priscilla Presley and her granddaughter Riley Keough were at odds over the validity of a 2016 amendment to Lisa Marie Presley’s will, which removed her mom and a business manager as co-trustees in favor of Keough and her late brother.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

