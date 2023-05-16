Missing woman dropped off for flight in Birmingham; never boarded plane

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are looking for a woman who was dropped off at the Birmingham Shuttlesworth-International Airport for a flight Monday afternoon, but never boarded the plane.

Casey Skinner, 21, suffers from medical conditions that affect her judgement and behavior, according to police.

Skinner was last seen wearing black pants, a multi-colored shirt and gray shoes.

Please call Birmingham Police if you see Skinner.

