Missing woman dropped off for flight in Birmingham; never boarded plane

Casey Skinner was last seen Monday afternoon at the Birmingham Airport.
Casey Skinner was last seen Monday afternoon at the Birmingham Airport.(Birmingham PD)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are looking for a woman who was dropped off at the Birmingham Shuttlesworth-International Airport for a flight Monday afternoon, but never boarded the plane.

Casey Skinner, 21, suffers from medical conditions that affect her judgement and behavior, according to police.

Skinner was last seen wearing black pants, a multi-colored shirt and gray shoes.

Please call Birmingham Police if you see Skinner.

