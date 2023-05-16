Mayor Woodfin announces proposed Fiscal Year 2024 operating budget

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Tuesday, Mayor Randall Woodfin presented his Fiscal Year 2024 operating budget proposal to the Birmingham City Council. The $554 million spending plan prioritizes neighborhood revitalization in Birmingham, investments in youth, public transportation, and city employees.

The Woodfin administration says its top priority focuses on neighborhood revitalization. The proposed budget will also provide $15 million for street resurfacing in the new fiscal year, which starts July 1.

“I am very pleased with the commitment we have made to street resurfacing. It is a priority for residents therefore it is a priority for me,” Mayor Woodfin said. “Over a five-year period, we have committed $60 million to street paving in our operating budgets. This work will continue.”

According to a press release, the budget provides funding for additional neighborhood revitalization efforts, including the following:

Weed abatement: $2 million

Demolition: $1 million

Birmingham Land Bank: $500,000

Traffic calming: $250,000 This includes physical measures to reduce vehicle speeds and increase safety for pedestrians and cyclists.

Sidewalks: $200,000 Funds will be paired with existing sidewalk funds of $875,000



The budget also invests in multiple youth initiatives. The breakdown of each initiative is as follows:

The Birmingham Promise will receive $2 million to support juniors and seniors in Birmingham City Schools through apprenticeships and tuition support for higher education.

An additional $1 million will go to Birmingham City Schools for mental health support.

Funding will continue for financial literacy and conflict resolution curriculums provided through a partnership with Birmingham City Schools.

Public transportation will see a significant increase in the proposed budget. The proposal is outline as follows:

$11 million for the Birmingham Jefferson County Transit Authority’s fixed route service

$3 million for the Birmingham Xpress bus rapid transit system

$2.5 million for the Birmingham on Demand shared mobility service powered by VIA

Mayor Woodfin is also proposing a 5% cost of living adjustment for police and firefighters. Additionally, the budget funds merit and longevity pay for employees. The city will also cover most of the increase in health benefits cost for employees.

“We have already dedicated $60 million from budget surplus to invest in our people, neighborhoods and facilities,” Mayor Woodfin said. “We are leveraging the more than $140 million provided by the Biden-Harris administration’s American Rescue Plan Act to make an impact in our community. This proposed operating budget combined with those investments will provide an opportunity for us to support our shared priorities, enhance our current efforts and position Birmingham for continued growth.”

Click here to view Mayor Woodfin’s proposed budget.

