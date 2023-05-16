Mayor Woodfin announces proposed Fiscal Year 2024 operating budget
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Tuesday, Mayor Randall Woodfin presented his Fiscal Year 2024 operating budget proposal to the Birmingham City Council. The $554 million spending plan prioritizes neighborhood revitalization in Birmingham, investments in youth, public transportation, and city employees.
The Woodfin administration says its top priority focuses on neighborhood revitalization. The proposed budget will also provide $15 million for street resurfacing in the new fiscal year, which starts July 1.
According to a press release, the budget provides funding for additional neighborhood revitalization efforts, including the following:
- Weed abatement: $2 million
- Demolition: $1 million
- Birmingham Land Bank: $500,000
- Traffic calming: $250,000
- This includes physical measures to reduce vehicle speeds and increase safety for pedestrians and cyclists.
- Sidewalks: $200,000
- Funds will be paired with existing sidewalk funds of $875,000
The budget also invests in multiple youth initiatives. The breakdown of each initiative is as follows:
- The Birmingham Promise will receive $2 million to support juniors and seniors in Birmingham City Schools through apprenticeships and tuition support for higher education.
- An additional $1 million will go to Birmingham City Schools for mental health support.
- Funding will continue for financial literacy and conflict resolution curriculums provided through a partnership with Birmingham City Schools.
Public transportation will see a significant increase in the proposed budget. The proposal is outline as follows:
- $11 million for the Birmingham Jefferson County Transit Authority’s fixed route service
- $3 million for the Birmingham Xpress bus rapid transit system
- $2.5 million for the Birmingham on Demand shared mobility service powered by VIA
Mayor Woodfin is also proposing a 5% cost of living adjustment for police and firefighters. Additionally, the budget funds merit and longevity pay for employees. The city will also cover most of the increase in health benefits cost for employees.
Click here to view Mayor Woodfin’s proposed budget.
