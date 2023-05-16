Human skull found on Noble St. in Anniston

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Anniston Police are investigating after a human skull was found Monday.

Police responded to the 2600 block of Noble Street around 4:45 p.m. Investigators searched the area and the search did not reveal any more bones.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Anniston Police Department Investigative Division at 256-240-4000.

