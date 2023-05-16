Governor Kay Ivey delivers good economic news to hundreds at Tuscaloosa luncheon

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey delivered some good news Monday about the state’s economy in Tuscaloosa during the West Alabama Chamber luncheon.

Governor Ivey says the state is breaking a record as we speak with more than two million people working.

That means the unemployment rate is sitting at a record low of 2.3%, low enough to lead the southeast, according to Ivey.

The job growth is in all sectors such as manufacturing and retail. Gov. Ivey also touched on the Rebuild Alabama Act. Since the act was passed four years ago, new road and bridge projects have broken ground in all 67 counties.

“One of the biggest of these projects and one with the greatest positive impact in this region is the West Alabama corridor. This will facilitate greater economic development including land routes to the port of Mobile and it’ll make it easier to get to Tuscaloosa on game day. This project continues to be high priority,” said Governor Ivey.

The West Alabama Corridor project should be completed in about 4 and a half years, and once it’s done, it will connect Tuscaloosa to Mobile.

The governor added another component in her economic speech.

Ivey said since she’s been in office, industries in Alabama have spent $42 billion expanding their investments. That amount has translated to 78,000 new jobs, according to Governor Ivey. And there’s more: the passage of the recent Game Plan program promises to keep those investments moving forward.

“Our name strategy included renewing the state’s primary recruitment incentives and site preparation programs for another 5 years. That’s key for economic stability, folks. I’m happy to report the Game Plan sailed through the Alabama House and Senate last month with strong bipartisan support from house and senate leadership and not a moment too soon,” she said.

Not a moment too soon. Governor Ivey emphasized that part because the original industry incentive plan was set to expire in July 2023.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.