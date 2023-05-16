First Alert Weather: Another round of scattered storms Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Tuesday!

Yesterday ended up as our hottest day (so far) of 2023. Birmingham and Tuscaloosa recorded a high of 93° F. Birmingham was just one degree shy of tying the record high set back in 1899! The heat and humidity also resulted in scattered showers and storms. We will likely see another round of storms later today.

Temperatures this morning remain very warm with most of us in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Patchy fog can’t be ruled out this morning. Any fog that develops this morning could reduce visibility to a half mile or less. The foggy conditions have been confined into Walker County shortly before 6 a.m. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us partly to mostly cloudy with most of us dry. An isolated shower can’t be ruled out this morning. I think we’ll stay mostly dry this morning with a partly cloudy sky, but scattered showers and storms will likely develop randomly this afternoon and evening.

Rain chances are around 60 percent. Any storm that forms could produce heavy rainfall, gusty winds, lightning, and maybe small hail. Flooding could occur in storms that move slowly. I think we will briefly heat up into the upper 80s today. It is very possible for a few spots to heat up into the lower 90s. When you factor in the humidity, it could feel like it is in the mid 90s.

Scattered storms will remain possible this evening and tonight as a cold front pushes through central Alabama. If you have any evening plans, keep the rain gear with you. Temperatures will likely cool into the upper 70s by 8 p.m.

Showers Possible Wednesday Morning: We will likely wake up tomorrow morning with a mostly cloudy sky with temperatures in the mid 60s. We could see scattered showers continue tomorrow morning, so make sure you tune into Good Day Alabama for the latest weather and traffic updates. We will hold on to a 40 percent chance for scattered showers and storms tomorrow. By Wednesday afternoon, I think the greatest chance for scattered storms should remain south of Interstate 20. With more cloud cover and northerly winds at 5-10 mph, temperatures will trend closer to average with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

First Alert Rain Coverage (WBRC)

Isolated Storms Thursday and Friday: We won’t completely dry out as we finish out the week. We will likely remain partly to mostly cloudy Thursday and Friday with morning temperatures in the lower 60s and highs in the lower 80s. Rain chances each day will remain isolated to widely scattered at 20 to 30 percent. Our best chance to see storms will likely occur in the afternoon and early evening hours. With slightly cooler air in place, I don’t anticipate any strong or severe storms. Humidity levels will likely backoff a bit, but it won’t be super dry by any means.

Next Big Thing: The big story this weekend is the arrival of another cold front. We could see rain and storm chances increase Friday night into Saturday. Rain chance around 40 to 50 percent. Rain and storms will be possible Saturday morning and afternoon, but rain chances will likely diminish by Saturday evening.

Behind the cold front, we are forecasting drier air to move in lowering our humidity levels. High temperatures this weekend should warm into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Sunday will likely end up dry with a partly cloudy sky. Humidity should remain low, so Sunday will be a nice day to spend some time outdoors. Temperatures Sunday morning will be refreshing with most of us cooling off into the upper 50s. If you plan to be outside Sunday afternoon, don’t forget to apply the sunscreen as the UV Index will remain very high. You can start burning within 15 to 30 minutes if not protected.

Next Week: Long-range weather models are showing us mostly dry for the first half of next week. You’ll likely have to water the garden as rain chances could remain isolated. Temperatures are forecast to warm into the low to mid 80s with lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Temperatures could trend above average by the end of next week with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App on Apple and Android for the latest weather information.

Have a great Tuesday!

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.