‘Bringing neighbors together’: Counties along I-59 collaborating to build a stronger economy

By Bria Chatman
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 5:52 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Local leaders from seven counties met on Monday to discuss plans for businesses and tourism.

The plan is to work together to create a strong workforce and economy and bring in new developments.

Each of these counties’ success is based on how well the region recruits new businesses and even people to areas like St Clair and Etowah counties. Leaders say the benefits of collaborating are endless.

Don Smith with the St Clair County Economic Development Council says COVID-19 showed how strong tourism is for these areas and how those tourists can eventually become residents based on how much the region is thriving.

“So many times these companies, and also folks who are tourists who are looking in. They’re not just looking at a city,” says Smith. “They’re not just looking at a county. They’re looking at a whole region where they’re coming to visit, so if we’re all thinking about the best way to work together in industrial recruitment, workforce development, and tourism. The better chance we will have at being successful in the future.”

Smith says they’re encouraging all the mayors to continue working together in each county. He also plans to work closely with economic developers, tourism directors, and the board of education to ensure they line up workforce efforts along the I-59 Corridor.

