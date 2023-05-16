BJCTA changes routes in an effort to maximize transportation services

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Monday, May 15 was a big day for the Birmingham Jefferson County Transit Authority. The MAX Connect program started up, but what does that mean for you?

The BJCTA hopes this means a more efficient public transportation community here in the Magic City. If you ride routes 17, 25 or 48, you will have to ride a Birmingham Xpress bus to the east or west transit center, then get on a MAX bus to downtown.

The BJCTA’s staff was out in numbers Monday working to answer rider’s questions.

“Today, as connections started, all of our team, all of our customer care team and staff, we are all on board. I mean for today and the upcoming weeks to help our customers be able to navigate and make sure the connections are as seamless as possible,” said BJCTA Senior Director of Planning and Development Wytangy Peak-Finney.

The BJCTA is also offering a program called ‘No Rider Left Behind.’ BJCTA reps say if you have been impacted by the route changes, you’ll be able to board a MAX On Demand van for free and the driver will take you to the closest Birmingham Xpress or Fixed Route pick-up location. Still, the change has not been well received by all.

“I was frustrated, but I know I have an alternative to get here every day. If that don’t work, I can always get an Uber or walk the two blocks to catch 40 Fairmount,” said bus rider Vanuel Harris.

As for the routes eliminated or reassigned, Peak-Finney points to low ridership numbers and says the changes are meant to optimize their services.

“Just be patient with us in the process. Any questions that you all may have, please do not hesitate to reach out to our customer care team that is available to answer any questions you might have. That phone number is 205-521-0101,” said Peak-Finney.

For more information on how the routes changed or the services available to those impacted, you can click here.

