LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Alabaster CityFest 2023 is almost here

Alabaster CityFest
Alabaster CityFest(Alabaster CityFest)
By Hannah Crowe
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC FOX6 News is excited to sponsor the 2023 Alabaster CityFest, scheduled for Saturday, June 3. Headliners for this year’s event include Chris Lane, Sister Hazel, and Michael Warren, with additional artist The M-80s, Wheelers, Take 7, Jasper Charles and Sanchez Tanniehill.

This outdoor music and arts festival is held at Thompson High School, 1921 Warrior Pkwy, Alabaster, AL 35007. Gates open at 9 a.m. on the day of the event.

Come early and walk the vendor area to see handmade unique products, sample a deliciously large selection of food, browse the annual cruise-in car show and enjoy special entertainment.

The best part about Alabaster CityFest is that admission is FREE with free parking and free shuttles.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fatal fire happened Monday morning on Cedar Crest Drive.
7-year-old boy dies in early morning house fire, siblings hospitalized
Man says he lost thousands after buying stolen food truck
Man who turned in stolen West Homewood food trailer says he’s a victim too
Montevallo High School. Source: Melanie Posey/WBRC
Montevallo PD: 39 people charged in connection to vandalism at Montevallo High School
Jeremy Higgins
Man charged with attempted murder after shooting in Cullman Co. Monday
FILE - Sheriff’s deputies and emergency personnel arrived on the scene and performed lifesaving...
Man dies after getting stuck in machine at paper mill

Latest News

Mayor Randall Woodfin (Source: WBRC)
Mayor Woodfin announces proposed Fiscal Year 2024 operating budget
GAVIN DEGRAW
Singer-songwriter Gavin Degraw coming to Iron City
Comedian Kevin Hart is making his Dothan debut this summer.
Comedian Kevin Hart set to perform in Dothan
B’ham Park & Recreation seeking lifeguards for summer