Alabaster CityFest 2023 is almost here

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC FOX6 News is excited to sponsor the 2023 Alabaster CityFest, scheduled for Saturday, June 3. Headliners for this year’s event include Chris Lane, Sister Hazel, and Michael Warren, with additional artist The M-80s, Wheelers, Take 7, Jasper Charles and Sanchez Tanniehill.

This outdoor music and arts festival is held at Thompson High School, 1921 Warrior Pkwy, Alabaster, AL 35007. Gates open at 9 a.m. on the day of the event.

Come early and walk the vendor area to see handmade unique products, sample a deliciously large selection of food, browse the annual cruise-in car show and enjoy special entertainment.

The best part about Alabaster CityFest is that admission is FREE with free parking and free shuttles.

