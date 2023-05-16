2 juveniles arrested after gun brought to Bankhead Middle School

CORDOVA, Ala. (WBRC) - Two juveniles have been charged and arrested after a firearm was brought to Bankhead Middle School Monday, May 15, according to the Cordova Police Department.

Authorities say they received a call Monday that a 13-year-old was missing. During that time, Cordova PD say a vehicle was taken and firearm was missing, prompting a ‘be on the lookout’ alert.

Within approximately 35 minutes, police say the juvenile arrived at the Cordova Police Department in the missing vehicle and was in possession of a stolen Taurus G3 9mm. Police also determined that the juvenile had also stolen a Glock 43x 9mm.

The juvenile took the Glock 43x to Bankhead Middle School Friday, May 12 and gave the firearm to another juvenile while on a school field trip. The second juvenile maintained possession of the firearm over the weekend and brought the firearm to school Monday, May 15.

Cordova PD learned Monday that the firearm was on the school’s campus and notified school officials.

The two juveniles involved in the incident were taken into custody Monday night.

One of the juveniles is facing charges of Theft of Property 1st Degree, Theft of Property 2nd Degree, Certain Persons Forbidden to Possess Pistol, Alteration of a Manufacturer’ Number on a Firearm, and Possession of Deadly Weapon on School Grounds.

The second juvenile faces charges of Possession of Deadly Weapon on School Grounds and Receiving Stolen Property 3rd Degree.

Cordova school officials say disciplinary measures are being taken by the Walker County Board of Education.

Both juveniles were transferred to a juvenile detention facility.

The names of both juveniles are being withheld due to their age.

Police say there is no threat to the public.

If anyone has any information they would like to report, call the Cordova Police Department at 205-483-7378.

