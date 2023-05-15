LawCall
Tuscaloosa parents charged with murder after infant son dies

Tuscaloosa parents charged with murder after infant son dies (Antonio Martin, Jameela Biggs)
Tuscaloosa parents charged with murder after infant son dies (Antonio Martin, Jameela Biggs)(Tuscaloosa Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A man and woman in Tuscaloosa have been charged with murder in the death of their infant son, according to Capt. Jack Kennedy of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit.

Police say an unresponsive male infant was brought to DCH Regional Medical Center Monday, May 8 at approximately 7 p.m.

The infant was transferred to Children’s of Alabama, where it was determined that the infant had extensive injuries, including multiple skull fractures. The incident occurred in the 4900 block of 2nd Street East, according to authorities.

A medical expert examined the child extensively over the next day and reported that the injuries were consistent with intentional physical abuse. The infant was placed on life support at that time.

Tuscaloosa police interviewed both parents who were unable to provide an explanation for the infant’s injuries, but both admitted that they were the only adults who had contact with the child during the time frame that the injuries occurred.

Police say 23-year-old Jameela Biggs and 36-year-old Antonio Martin were arrested May 9 on charges of Aggravated Child Abuse and booked into jail.

On May 11, the infant died of his injuries.

The charges against Biggs and Martin were upgraded to Murder.

Both suspects are currently being held at the Tuscaloosa County Jail.

