LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Singer-songwriter Gavin Degraw coming to Iron City

GAVIN DEGRAW
GAVIN DEGRAW(RED MOUNTAIN ENTERTAINMENT)
By Hannah Crowe
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Singer-songwriter Gavin Degraw is set to perform at Iron City on Saturday, August 12, 2023, at 8:00 p.m.

Degraw, who is widely known for his gold singles “Follow Through,” “Chariot,” and “I Don’t Want To Be,” is set to kick off his Face the River tour on May 27, 2023. The tour starts at TRIC in Wilmington, NC where the popular TV show, One Tree Hill, was filmed. The show’ used “I Don’t Want To Be” as their theme song and Degraw made four guest appearances throughout the show’s nine seasons.

In 2020, the GRAMMY® Award nominee teamed up with producer Dave Cobb to write, record and release his album “Face The River” which his tour is titled after.

General Admission tickets for the show at Iron City in Birmingham will start at $35 then go up to $40 on the day of the show. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 19 at 10:00 a.m.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after single vehicle accident in Jefferson Co.
The fatal fire happened Monday morning on Cedar Crest Drive.
7-year-old boy dies in early morning house fire, siblings hospitalized
Bobi, the world's oldest dog, celebrated a record-breaking 31 years of life.
Bobi, the world’s oldest dog, celebrates 31st birthday
Car break-ins in West Alabama
Mercedes Benz employees get ugly surprise Wednesday morning
Missouri officials said a 1-year-old girl was hit and killed by a train.
1-year-old struck, killed by train, officials say

Latest News

B’ham Park & Recreation seeking lifeguards for summer
Source: WBRC video
Heart Gallery Alabama: Jacob
The VanDortrecht family is creating a buzz in the town of Elmore. When they're not out removing...
Buzzing business in the town of Elmore
Source: WBRC video
Birmingham Recycling and Recovery to partially reopen May 15 following fire