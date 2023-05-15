Singer-songwriter Gavin Degraw coming to Iron City

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Singer-songwriter Gavin Degraw is set to perform at Iron City on Saturday, August 12, 2023, at 8:00 p.m.

Degraw, who is widely known for his gold singles “Follow Through,” “Chariot,” and “I Don’t Want To Be,” is set to kick off his Face the River tour on May 27, 2023. The tour starts at TRIC in Wilmington, NC where the popular TV show, One Tree Hill, was filmed. The show’ used “I Don’t Want To Be” as their theme song and Degraw made four guest appearances throughout the show’s nine seasons.

In 2020, the GRAMMY® Award nominee teamed up with producer Dave Cobb to write, record and release his album “Face The River” which his tour is titled after.

General Admission tickets for the show at Iron City in Birmingham will start at $35 then go up to $40 on the day of the show. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 19 at 10:00 a.m.

