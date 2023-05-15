LawCall
Saw’s BBQ: Pepper Jelly

Matthew Statham: Pork Belly Sliders & Pepper Jelly
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ingredients:

1 large green bell pepper

2 apples

4 1/4 cups granulated sugar

12 jalapeno peppers

4 ounces liquid pectin

1 1/2 cups apple cider vinegar

4 jalapeno peppers, seeded and finely chopped (optional)

1 pinch salt

Directions:

Combine the green bell pepper, cored apples and 12 jalapeno peppers in the container of a food processor or blender. Process until finely chopped. This can be done in batches, if the peppers do not fit.

Transfer the peppers to a large saucepan, and stir in the cider vinegar. Bring to a boil, and let simmer for 15 to 20 minutes. Strain the mixture through at least 2 layers of cheesecloth, and discard pulp. You should have about 1 cup of liquid.

Return the liquid to the saucepan, and stir in the salt .and sugar until dissolved. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat. When the mixture comes to a rolling boil (one that cannot be stirred down), boil for one minute, then stir in the liquid pectin.

Stir in the remaining jalapeno peppers if using, and ladle into sterile jars leaving 1/4 inch headspace. Seal jars in a hot water bath. Refrigerate jelly after seal.

