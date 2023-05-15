PHOTOS: Youth jamboree brings community together in Aliceville

ALICEVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - The second annual Youth Jamboree took place over the weekend at the National Guard Field in Aliceville.

Organizer Rosetta Minor tells WBRC that 125 children attended and that doesn’t include the adults who tagged along. The Youth Jamboree had a ton of vendors not to mention games, food and music.

Youth Jamboree organizers say the idea behind it all was to get kids active in the community and improve communications with one another.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.