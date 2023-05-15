LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

PHOTOS: Youth jamboree brings community together in Aliceville

Caption
By Bryan Henry
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALICEVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - The second annual Youth Jamboree took place over the weekend at the National Guard Field in Aliceville.

Organizer Rosetta Minor tells WBRC that 125 children attended and that doesn’t include the adults who tagged along. The Youth Jamboree had a ton of vendors not to mention games, food and music.

Youth Jamboree organizers say the idea behind it all was to get kids active in the community and improve communications with one another.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after single vehicle accident in Jefferson Co.
Bobi, the world's oldest dog, celebrated a record-breaking 31 years of life.
Bobi, the world’s oldest dog, celebrates 31st birthday
The fatal fire happened Monday morning on Cedar Crest Drive.
7-year-old boy dies in early morning house fire, siblings hospitalized
Car break-ins in West Alabama
Mercedes Benz employees get ugly surprise Wednesday morning
Missouri officials said a 1-year-old girl was hit and killed by a train.
1-year-old struck, killed by train, officials say

Latest News

Aliceville Youth Jamboree
Aliceville Youth Jamboree (Source: Rosetta Minor)
Source: WBRC video
Child killed in house fire, siblings hurt
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Stephen Matthew Donaldson....
Helena man killed in crash in Adger
The fatal fire happened Monday morning on Cedar Crest Drive.
7-year-old boy dies in early morning house fire, siblings hospitalized