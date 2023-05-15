LawCall
Montevallo PD: 39 people charged in connection to vandalism at Montevallo High School

Montevallo High School. Source: Melanie Posey/WBRC
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MONTEVALLO, Ala. (WBRC) - The Montevallo Police Department announced Monday that 39 individuals have been charged with Burglary 3rd and Criminal Mischief 1st in connection to the vandalism at Montevallo High School.

The vandalism occurred April 27 and students had to have an e-learning day due to the damage that occurred.

More information will be added to this story as it becomes available.

Original Story: Students at Montevallo High School will be learning from home on Friday after “unforeseen issues to the building.”

WBRC has been told this is due to vandalism at the building.

Staff will report to the school starting at 8 a.m., but students will remain at home.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

