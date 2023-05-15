Man sharing the story of his scars and inspiring others to forgive

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A man nearly killed when he was only two months old by his own mother is living to tell the tale and inspire others to stray from violence.

More and more people are handling problems with violence and Demetrius Guyton says it’s because people are scarred. He’s wanting to use his own scars as a way to inspire people to find forgiveness and live in freedom.

His journey has been anything but easy.

“When I was age two months old, my biological mother had taken out a $25,000 insurance policy on me and poisoned me with hydrochloric acid and castor oil and tried to kill me to collect it,” said Guyton.

For his first two years, he was fighting for his life at Children’s Hospital in Birmingham. Guyton says he underwent skin grafts and surgeries before being placed into foster care. His paternal grandmother was given custody of Guyton when he was five.

He says trials and tribulations continued years later when he joined a gang. Guyton explains he was involved in various assault cases and wound up with a life sentence in the Alabama penal system for first-degree assault at only 18 years old. After five years, his time was reduced and he was released.

“I went to prison because I held that anger inside of me,” he explains. “I went when I was young, young man... For some reason, the war wounds and me surviving the penitentuary -- it’s like a stardom to people out here. ‘Wow! You’ve been to prison and you survived it. We look up to you!’”

Guyton says he doesn’t want that though. Instead, he wants people to see how he’s turned his life around. He’s since forgiven his mom and found his purpose through Christ.

“Now I see there is purpose for the entire world to see that you can be scarred and you can be healed and you can walk in love and forgiveness,” he explained. “You have to have a discerning eye to look beyond the opposition and see an opportunity... Get free on the inside and you’ll be free to live and smile and love and pass the love along so that’s what I’m blessed to be able to do is to walk around with the scars on the outside to help people that have internal scars be free.”

Guyton wrote a book sharing his story and his testimony called “The Chosen One: A Touch From Above.” He says he released much of his pain through his writing, which can be a healing mechanism too.

