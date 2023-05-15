LawCall
Man charged with attempted murder after shooting in Cullman Co. Monday

By Charles Montgomery
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BREMEN, Ala. (WAFF) - A 37-year-old man was arrested and charged with attempted murder after Cullman County Sheriff’s Office deputies found a person suffering from a gunshot wound in Bremen.

According to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a welfare check on Monday. When deputies arrived on scene, they found a person suffering from a gunshot wound. That person was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Jeremy Higgins, 37, was found at the scene and arrested. He was taken to the Cullman County Detention Center.

