LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Horse dies at Churchill Downs, 8th recent fatality at home of Kentucky Derby

Horses come through the first turn during the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at...
Horses come through the first turn during the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A horse died Sunday after a race at Churchill Downs, making it the eighth fatality in recent weeks at the home of the Kentucky Derby.

Rio Moon “suffered a catastrophic injury to his left foreleg a few strides after the wire,” according to notes in the Equibase chart for the sixth race.

The 3-year-old colt ridden by Martin Garcia was euthanized, the chart said. Rio Moon was trained by Dale Romans and was winless in six career starts with earnings of $11,621.

Two horses were euthanized after being injured in races on the Kentucky Derby undercard on May 6. Five others were euthanized after training and racing incidents at the track in the days leading up to the Derby.

Trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. was indefinitely suspended by Churchill Downs during Derby week after two of his horses collapsed on the track and died. Kentucky racing officials scratched his Derby entry, Lord Miles, too.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after single vehicle accident in Jefferson Co.
Bobi, the world's oldest dog, celebrated a record-breaking 31 years of life.
Bobi, the world’s oldest dog, celebrates 31st birthday
The fatal fire happened Monday morning on Cedar Crest Drive.
7-year-old boy dies in early morning house fire, siblings hospitalized
Car break-ins in West Alabama
Mercedes Benz employees get ugly surprise Wednesday morning
Missouri officials said a 1-year-old girl was hit and killed by a train.
1-year-old struck, killed by train, officials say

Latest News

Police are shown in front of an office building in Fairfax, Virginia, on Monday after staffers...
Man with baseball bat attacks Virginia congressman’s staffers; suspect in custody
Democrat offers bill to stop ‘judge shopping’
Democrat offers bill to stop ‘judge shopping’
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy of...
Debt ceiling: McCarthy says ‘no progress’ ahead of talks Tuesday with Biden
FILE - Marathon said the cause of the morning fire was under investigation.
Fire breaks out at Marathon refinery in Texas; 1 worker dead