Helena man killed in crash in Adger

ADGER, Ala. (WBRC) - A man from Helena has died after a crash in Adger.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Stephen Matthew Donaldson. He was 36.

The crash happened Sunday, May 14 around 4:40 a.m. in the 100 block of Hurds Shoals Road.

Authorities say Donaldson was the only person in his car when he left the road and came to rest down a small embankment.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the circumstances surrounding the wreck.

