Helena man killed in crash in Adger

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified the victim as Stephen Matthew Donaldson.
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Stephen Matthew Donaldson. He was 36.(Source: MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ADGER, Ala. (WBRC) - A man from Helena has died after a crash in Adger.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Stephen Matthew Donaldson. He was 36.

The crash happened Sunday, May 14 around 4:40 a.m. in the 100 block of Hurds Shoals Road.


Authorities say Donaldson was the only person in his car when he left the road and came to rest down a small embankment.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the circumstances surrounding the wreck.

