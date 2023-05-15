LawCall
BJCTA offering ‘No Rider Left Behind’ program to help with route changes

Changes coming to Birmingham bus routes
By Lauren Harksen
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham MAX Transit buses will no longer be using several bus stops across the city beginning Monday.

As bus riders are getting used to these new routes, the Birmingham Jefferson County Transit Authority (BJCTA) wants to ensure they’re still able to get to where they need to go so they’re offering a program called ‘No Rider Left Behind.’

Sam South with the Transit Authority says if you need help connecting from West Routes 12, 18, & 43 or East Routes 17 & 25 to call them. She says you’ll be able to board a MAX On Demand van for free and the driver will take you to the closest Birmingham Xpress or Fixed Route pick-up location.

The route changes may take some time getting used to so South says CEO Charlotte Shaw was adamant about making sure people weren’t left without a transportation option.

“So let’s say you miss a connection,” said South. “If you’re at one of those connection points, you can call or we will be doing a route to help you and assist you with getting back on track to your next step in your destination.”

The ‘No Rider Left Behind’ services will be available through Friday, June 15 to help riders as they learn the new routes.

