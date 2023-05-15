LawCall
B’ham Park & Recreation seeking lifeguards for summer

(WIS)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Park and Recreation is actively seeking lifeguards to staff pool locations across the City of Birmingham for the summer season.

Birmingham’s public pools will open Memorial Day weekend, and based on current staffing, officials say only two of the 16 locations will be available.

“We will continue to seek out qualified applicants so that we can increase the number of pools available to the public,” said Shonaé Eddins-Bennett, Director of Birmingham Park and Recreation. “Our number one priority is safety, and we will make sure our pools are safe for all.”

Applicants must be at least 16 years old and have completed their certification. The pay rate is $15.55 per hour.

For questions and/or information about applications, call 205-254-2189.

