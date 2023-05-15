7-year-old dies in early morning house fire, siblings hospitalized

FORESTDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - A young child has died following an early morning house fire in Jefferson County.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a house fire in the 2200 block of Cedar Crest Drive at 1:15 a.m. on Monday morning.

After initial reports indicated a young boy was trapped inside the home, Forestdale Fire was able to remove the seven-year-old from the home and have him transported to UAB Hospital where he died from injuries sustained in the fire.

The child’s 16-year-old brother is also in the hospital due to smoke inhalation while trying to save his younger brother.

Police say their five-year-old sister is being treated at Children’s Hospital for what are believed to be minor injuries.

The children were at home with their grandmother when the fire occurred. She was transported to UAB hospital to be treated for her injuries and has since been released.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.

