LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

3 dead after truck crashes into home after chase in North Carolina

The pickup allegedly fled from deputies before crashing into a house in Shelby, North Carolina.
By WBTV Web Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 6:41 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBY, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - Three people are dead after a truck fleeing law enforcement crashed into a home in Shelby, North Carolina, on Sunday, WBTV reports.

The incident started in Blacksburg, South Carolina, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.

According to deputies, dispatch received a call Sunday around 12:55 a.m. that a white pickup was following and shooting into the caller’s Dodge Charger.

After the chase reached North Carolina, the 911 call was transferred around 1:07 a.m. to the Cleveland County dispatch center.

Deputies from Cleveland County say they tried to stop the suspects, but the truck fled by running a red light and headed onto Highway 74 West, turned onto Dekalb Street and turned off the headlights.

According to deputies, they lost sight of the truck momentarily but found it crashed into the home.

The pickup driver allegedly fled from deputies by running a red light. The truck headed onto Highway 74 West, turned onto Dekalb Street and the headlights were turned off before crashing into a house.

The homeowner said that after nearly 50 years of living in the home on Suttle Street, he’s glad to still have his life. Others in the neighborhood said the incident was unlike anything they’ve ever seen.

“What I see is a lot of destruction and a lot of craziness,” neighbor Franklin Batten said. “I never seen bodies before or people die in an accident like this before. I never witnessed it in my life.”

Officials with the Shelby Police Department said six men were in the car at the time, five between the ages of 15 and 20.

Officers say three of the men have died, three were taken to the hospital and one was released.

No one in the car that was being chased was hurt.

“Given the relentlessness with which these suspects pursued and shot at the victims, it is a miracle that no one in the victims’ car was injured. I am proud of the joint effort between all the involved agencies to work through this investigation,” Cleveland County Sheriff Alan Norman said.

A submitted video by Franklin Batten shows crews on the scene of a vehicle that crashed into a Shelby home off Suttle Street.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after single vehicle accident in Jefferson Co.
Car break-ins in West Alabama
Mercedes Benz employees get ugly surprise Wednesday morning
Bobi, the world's oldest dog, celebrated a record-breaking 31 years of life.
Bobi, the world’s oldest dog, celebrates 31st birthday
Missouri officials said a 1-year-old girl was hit and killed by a train.
1-year-old struck, killed by train, officials say
First alert weather update 5-14-23
First Alert: Mostly dry Sunday night with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely Monday evening

Latest News

A Publix in Florida refused to wite 'trans' on a cake.
Florida Publix refuses to write 'trans' on cake
Dartmouth College students Marisa Joseph, right, a member of the Tulalip Tribes of Washington,...
Native American remains discovered at Dartmouth College spark calls for accountability
The Vice Media bankruptcy filing arrives just weeks after the company announced it would cancel...
Vice Media files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, the latest in a string of digital media setbacks
This undated photo shows Harold Thompson, who was jailed on a murder charge in the death of his...
Texas woman killed by boyfriend after having an abortion, police say