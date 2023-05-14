Rape suspect arrested in Tuscaloosa Co.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A man suspected of a sexual assault has been arrested, according to the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department.

Emanuel Ineh is in the Tuscaloosa County Jail. He is charged with first-degree rape.

Investigations into reported sexual assaults are ongoing.

Anyone who believes they were a victim of a sexual assault by Ineh is encouraged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (205) 464-8690.

