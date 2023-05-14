Shelby Humane closed with puppy parvo case

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - You may need to wait if you were hoping to adopt a pet this weekend. The Shelby County Humane Society is closed right now because of a parvo contamination.

Fortunately, there is only one case of parvo they know of right now but the entire facility is shut down for cleaning just in case.

Jackie Hale, the Shelby Humane Board of Directors President, says this morning they found out a puppy was sick with the virus, triggering their protocol. The entire facility is closed for three days to deep clean and the puppy room is closed for two weeks to watch for symptoms in other dogs.

Parvo is a virus that is spreads through either dog to dog contact or contact with contaminated feces, environments, or sometimes even people. This doesn’t mean people can get infected, but they can help spread it to other dogs.

“We don’t want people walking through the kennel and unknowingly be spreading the virus from a dog that we don’t know even has the virus to other dogs,” said Hale.

Shelby Humane will be back open on Tuesday for dog and cat adoptions but the puppies will remain quarantined until May 26th.

