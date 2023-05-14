Opp police investigating shooting, stabbing that injured multiple people

OPP, Ala. (WSFA) - The Opp Police Department is investigating a Sunday morning shooting outside of a club that left multiple people injured.

Police say the shooting happened at about 1:08 a.m. on May 14 following a disturbance inside the HJM Club on Hardin Street.

Officers who were already on scene because of the large crowd, observed people running from the club and over into the parking lot of the Hardin Street Community Center.

As officers were trying to determine what was going on, several gunshots rang out in the parking lot of the community center toward the front of the building with one of those bullets hitting an investigator’s vehicle.

Officers attempted to find the shooters but could not because of the amount of people running and vehicles leaving the property. While officers were searching for the shooters, witnesses led officers to a Nissan Altima that was trying to leave.

As officers were removing individuals from the Altima, the back seat passenger fled on foot. OPD officers and Covington County Sheriff’s Deputies pursued the individual but lost them in the wooded area across from Kolb Avenue, police say. The Covington County K-9 Team was brought in to assist in finding that individual.

Investigators say they then located and recovered one handgun inside the Nissan Altima, which was hot to the touch. Officers located another handgun in the roadway, which was in the same area where the back seat passenger ran.

Officers encountered a Dodge Challenger that was trying to leave the area, but noticed that this vehicle had been hit three times with bullets. Officers observed an AR-15 style rifle and another handgun that had a high-capacity magazine in the driver’s floorboard of the Challenger.

Officers say they found another handgun lying in the roadway on Hardin Street and two more handguns that were removed out of a vehicle at Mizell Memorial Hospital.

The police were notified by Mizell Memorial Hospital of two individuals who arrived at the ER with injuries. One individual had a gunshot wound to the arm and the other individual was stabbed in the abdomen area. Both of these injuries were non-life threatening.

Enterprise Medical Center also notified the Opp police of a male subject who entered their ER with a stab wound. That individual refused to cooperate with police and would not give any information. The individual that ran on foot was not located by the tracking team.

Search warrants will be obtained by Opp investigators for the Nissan Altima and Dodge Challenger.

The Opp Police Department thanked the Covington County Sheriff’s Office, Florala Police Department, Elba Police Department and the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office for their quick response to the scene to assist with this call.

If anyone has information about this case, especially that can lead to identifying the shooters, contact the Opp Police Department at 334-493-4511.

