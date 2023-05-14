LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

One dead after single vehicle accident in Jefferson Co.

(Source: Raycom images)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A man died in a single vehicle accident early Sunday morning, according to the Jefferson County’s Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to the 100 block of Hurd Shoals Road around 4:50 a.m. to investigate the accident.

The male driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating the cause and circumstances surrounding the accident.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car break-ins in West Alabama
Mercedes Benz employees get ugly surprise Wednesday morning
Joran van der Sloot. (Source: CNN)
Understanding the extradition and charges in Joran van der Sloot case
The Hoover 911 center got a call about a robbery at Wells Fargo located at 3089 John Hawkins...
Suspect in Hoover bank robbery dead after police attempt to serve search warrant
Hourly forecast tonight
First Alert: Pop-up showers and storms this evening
A horse-drawn buggy and a Ford utility truck were involved in a deadly crash in Indiana this...
Sheriff: Buggy driver, horse killed in crash with utility truck

Latest News

Officers who were already on scene because of the large crowd, observed people running from the...
Opp police investigating shooting, stabbing that injured multiple people
First Alert Weather 10a 5-14-23
First Alert Weather: Muggy morning, hot and humid through the afternoon
Emmanuel Ineh is in the Tuscaloosa Co. Jail.
Rape suspect arrested in Tuscaloosa Co.
The Alabama Fallen Warriors Monument in Trussville is officially complete.
Alabama Fallen Warriors Monument complete in Trussville