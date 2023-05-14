One dead after single vehicle accident in Jefferson Co.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A man died in a single vehicle accident early Sunday morning, according to the Jefferson County’s Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to the 100 block of Hurd Shoals Road around 4:50 a.m. to investigate the accident.

The male driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating the cause and circumstances surrounding the accident.

