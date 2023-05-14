LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Dadeville still recovering one month later

In front of dance studio where shooting occured
In front of dance studio where shooting occured(WSFA)
By Julia Avant
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DADEVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Hearts are still broken after the mass shooting that occurred in the small town of Dadeville exactly one month ago tomorrow.

Senior Pastor of First Baptist Church, Dr. Ben Hayes, is the chaplain for the Dadeville High School football team and police force, two groups heavily affected by the shooting that occurred in the heart of the town.

“God placed me here for that reason, not just for that moment in time but for all the ministry that we need to do here,” said Hayes.

Not even 24 hours after the shooting, Hayes had the job of caring for the whole community.

He and his team started helping the community cope with what had happened to their town overnight. A vigil and prayer services were held, donations and many helping hands flooded the community to help or show support in any way they could.

Hayes also sought help from local pastors and received support from people worldwide.

Now almost a month later, Hayes says the community is coping well and are ready to smile again, especially the students who knew the victims.

“They needed permission to start living again. They needed permission to start laughing again because they felt so guilty about having fun when their friends were dead,” said Hayes.

If you would like to help the Dadeville victims, click here.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after single vehicle accident in Jefferson Co.
Car break-ins in West Alabama
Mercedes Benz employees get ugly surprise Wednesday morning
Missouri officials said a 1-year-old girl was hit and killed by a train.
1-year-old struck, killed by train, officials say
First alert weather update 5-14-23
First Alert: Mostly dry Sunday night with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely Monday evening
Bobi, the world's oldest dog, celebrated a record-breaking 31 years of life.
Bobi, the world’s oldest dog, celebrates 31st birthday

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Stillman College withdraws rom collegiate ranking system
Attorney General Steve Marshall says an Etowah County woman will feel the full force of justice...
AARP: Make sure your loved one’s assisting living or nursing home checks database for elder abuse
Demetrius Guyton wrote a book called "The Chosen One: A Touch From Above" sharing the story of...
Man sharing the story of his scars and inspiring others to forgive
New law heightens penalties for elder abuse in Alabama
New law heightens penalties for elder abuse in Alabama
Birmingham Jefferson County Transit Authority - Max Transit
BJCTA offering ‘No Rider Left Behind’ program to help with route changes