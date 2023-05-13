Shelby County mother helps out mom in Ukraine by selling dolls

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - As Mother’s Day approaches, one mom in Shelby County is helping out another in Ukraine.

Back in August, we reported Kathy Ellis found Ukrainian mother Natalia selling handmade dolls online to support her family through the war there.

Kathy says the last time she spoke with Natalia, they were up until 4 a.m. as Natalia made more dolls for Kathy to sell in her Hoover store.

Kathy is on her fifth order with Natalia and the dolls have been selling rapidly with four sold just last week. She says the support from people in Birmingham has been tremendous.

We’re told Natalia and her daughter are doing OK, but they are still struggling with everyday life in Ukraine.

Kathy said she wishes she could do more for her.

“I know how she feels, I can sympathize with her that it’s tough being a single mother let alone being in a war zone and she didn’t ask for the situation that she is in,” Ellis said.

The dolls are now being sold at Shades Mountain Mercantile in Hoover and will soon be sold at Southern Antique and Accents in Fairhope.

