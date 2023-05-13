Quick Biscuits

LawCall
Cooking With Moms
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT
Ingredients

  • 2 cups self-rising flour
  • 1 1/2 cup heavy whipping cream

Directions

  1. Mix flour and whipping cream in a bowl, stirring until it forms a ball.
  2. Place dough onto a plate of flour, rolling the blall to coat it with flour.
  3. Form biscuits by hand.
  4. Bake at 350 degrees for 15-20 minutes. Turn oven to broil to brown the biscuits.

