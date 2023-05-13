Quick Biscuits

Ingredients

2 cups self-rising flour

1 1/2 cup heavy whipping cream

Directions

Mix flour and whipping cream in a bowl, stirring until it forms a ball. Place dough onto a plate of flour, rolling the blall to coat it with flour. Form biscuits by hand. Bake at 350 degrees for 15-20 minutes. Turn oven to broil to brown the biscuits.

